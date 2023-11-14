Kendall Jenner at the Latin Grammys: Will she make the trip to Sevilla?

The countdown for the Latin Grammys is on, with dozens of celebrities sharing photos of themselves arriving at Sevilla. The award show will air on November 16, via Univision, and marks the first time where it’ll be hosted outside of the U.S. Many viewers are wondering if this will impact the guest list, or will attract other people to attend the show, like Kendall Jenner, who’s been romantically linked to Bad Bunny over the course of the past year.

The couple was first linked together in February, and have been spotted on numerous occasions. Despite the fact that they’ve neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, the two have been photographed attending parties and events together, having fun on romantic dinners, and kissing. The most notorious sighting was their Gucci campaign, where they posed together in an airport as they carried their luggage. Still, the two have never attended a red carpet event together, making it unlikely for Jenner to walk the Latin Grammys red carpet, at least alongside Bad Bunny.

Still, it’s possible for her to travel to Sevilla to support him, with the two often being photographed in the same locations even though they’re mindful of taking different exits and entrances, guarding their security to the best of their ability.

©GettyImages



Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner at Milan Fashion Week

This year’s Latin Grammys

This year’s Latin Grammys will be hosted by an exciting mix of Latin and Hispanic talent, including Danna Paola, Sebastian Yatra, Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega. The show will have performances from some of the evening’s nominees, including Bizarrap, Feid, Camilo, Maria Becerra, Rauw Alejandro, and more.