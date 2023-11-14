Latin Grammys 2023: These artists could win the Latin Rock or Alternative award

The Latin Grammys are right around the corner, providing us with the perfect chance to learn our history and some of these years’ nominees. One of the evening’s most intriguing categories, the Latin Rock/Alternative Grammy, could make for an interesting contest this year. Here’s why:

Last year, Rosalia took home the award for Best Latin Rock/Alternative album, a surprising yet deserving win. While Rosalia’s music isn’t the first that comes to mind when discussing Rock, “Motomami” is very alternative, and not the right fight for Urban or Pop.

This year, the category seems like it’s more square-cut. Nominees include Natalia LoFourcade’s “De Todas Las Flores,” Juanes’ “Vida Cotidiana,” Fito Paez’s “EADDA9223,” Diamente Electrico’s “Leche de Tigre,” and Eduardo Cabra’s “Martinez.” Music experts believe the award will likely be battled out between Paez and Juanes, two of the biggest proponents of Latin Music, specifically, Latin Rock.

The number of Latin Grammys they’ve won

Two of the performers listed above have won plenty of Latin Grammys. Juanes is the second artist who’s won the most Latin Grammys of all time, trailing Rene Perez Joglar with 25 Grammys won. Natalia LaFourcade has won 15 of them, while Fito Paez has won 13 of them.

This year’s Latin Grammys will be hosted in Sevilla, Spain, marking the first time when the show has been hosted internationally. It will air on Univision, this November 16.

