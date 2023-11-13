Latin GRAMMYs 2023: the ten tracks competing for ‘Song Of The Year’

The excitement is building in Latin music as the Latin Recording Academy announces the nominees for the 2023 Latin Grammys. Among the highly anticipated categories is the Song Of The Year, which features a stellar lineup of talent and diverse musical styles.

The 2023 Latin Grammys will be a historic event, marked by outstanding nominees and the first-ever international telecast in the organization’s history. The ceremony, set to take place on Thursday, Nov. 16, will be broadcast from the Conference and Exhibition Centre (F.I.B.E.S.) in Sevilla, Spain.

Leading the pack of nominees this year is the talented Mexican-American songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera, who has earned a remarkable 13 nominations. Barrera’s influence is not limited to his solo work; he has collaborated with three Colombian powerhouses — Karol G, Camilo, and Shakira.

Notably, Shakira has set a new record as the first artist to secure three entries in the Latin Grammy’s Song Of The Year category. Let’s take a closer look at the ten remarkable songs nominated for Song Of The Year, along with the brilliant artists and songwriters behind them:

“Acróstico”

Songwriters: Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, L.E.X.U.Z., Luis Fernando Ochoa & Shakira

Performer: Shakira

“Amigos”

Songwriters: Pablo Alborán & María Becerra

Performers: Pablo Alborán Featuring María Becerra

“De Todas Las Flores”

Songwriter: Natalia Lafourcade

Performer: Natalia Lafourcade

“Ella Baila Sola”

Songwriter: Pedro Julian Tovar Oceguera

Performers: Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

“NASA”

Songwriters: Édgar Barrera, Camilo & Alejandro Sanz

Performers: Camilo & Alejandro Sanz

“Ojos Marrones”

Songwriters: Luis Jiménez, Lasso & Agustín Zubillaga

Performer: Lasso

“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

Songwriters: Santiago Alvarado, Bizarrap, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz & Shakira

Performers: Bizarrap Featuring Shakira

“Si Tú Me Quieres”

Songwriters: Fonseca, Yadam González & Yoel Henríquez

Performers: Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra

“Tqg”

Songwriters: Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Karol G, Ovy On The Drums & Shakira

Performer: Karol G Featuring Shakira

“Un X100to”

Songwriters: Bad Bunny, Édgar Barrera, Marco Daniel Borrero & Andrés Jael Correa Ríos

Performers: Grupo Frontera Featuring Bad Bunny

Each of these nominated songs represents a unique blend of talent, creativity, and cultural richness, showcasing the diversity of Latin music. The 2023 Latin Grammys are poised to be a night of celebration, where artists and music lovers from around the world come together to honor and recognize outstanding contributions to the Latin music industry. As the countdown to the historic international telecast begins, anticipation is high for the revelation of the Song Of The Year winner and the unforgettable performances that will undoubtedly make this edition of the Latin Grammys one for the books.