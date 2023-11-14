Shakira and Maluma arrive in Sevilla ahead of the Latin Grammys

Shakira and Maluma are on their way to Sevilla. The Colombian performers were spotted at the Sevilla airport earlier today, as the two get ready for a big night come November 16th, where they’re expected at this year’s Latin Grammys.

©GettyImages



Shakira at the MTV Video Music Awards

The Spanish-language program “El Gordo y la Flaca” reported the news, with one of their reporters relaying some information. “A few minutes ago, we caught Shakira arriving at the city of Sevilla. She arrived today in a flight and spent most of the day with her favorite hair stylist,” he said. He also revealed that she traveled with her sons, Milan and Sasha.

The journalist also revealed that Maluma arrived in Sevilla that same day as well, even if he was aboard a different fight. “He arrived with a dog, with a doberman of this height,” said the journalist, holding his hand by his hip.

Shakira llegando a Sevilla desde Madrid (13 de nov) pic.twitter.com/RYywwSRuTp — ShakiraBarranquilla (España) (@sweetycary) November 14, 2023

Shakira and Maluma at the Latin Grammys

Shakira and Maluma have big weeks ahead of them. In the case of the Shakira, she’s one of the most nominated performers of the evening, having seven nominations for her songs “Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 53” and “TQG.” The songs were made with Bizarrap and Karol G, respectively.

When it comes to Maluma, he was nominated for Record of the Year for “La Formula,” his collaboration with Marc Anthony. He and Shakira are scheduled to perform at the Latin Grammys.