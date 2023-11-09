Shakira says Carlos Vives supported her through her breakup: 'He called me every day'

Going through breaks-up is hard, and it’s always good to have a friend in your corner. Shakira had debateably one of the biggest celebrity breakups with Gerard Piqué and she revealed that her good friend Carlos Vives was someone who stood by her side during the toughest times. The singer shared insight into their special bond when she surprised Vives at the Kaseya Center in Miami, where they sang their hit song, “La Bicicleta,” together.





Before going on stage to join her friend, Shakira said: “He has been in the most difficult moments of my life.” She was clearly grateful for his support. “He always called me to ask me how I was, when I separated, every day: 'How are you?'”







Their performance was amazing and the audience was just as shocked to see Shakira as Vives was. He looked surprised and they couldn’t stop hugging with excitment. “He didn't know anything. Not even his wife knew,” said Shak, who welcomed the backup singers and stayed for a couple more songs.

After her stormy breakup, Shakira moved from Spain to Miami to start a new life. Vives exclusively told HOLA! Americas that, even though he hadn't seen her, he would call her to make sure how she was doing and about her parents.

“For her, it has been very difficult times due to all the things that have happened to her, and when your parents are in fragile health, it's complicated,” he said.