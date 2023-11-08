Celebrity Sightings In London - November 08, 2023©GettyImages
Dua Lipa’s red hairstyle looks exactly like Shakira’s 90s hair

Dua stepped out wearing a fluffy white coat while in London, showing off her red hair and edgy makeup look.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Once upon a time, Shakira captivated the world with her stunning fiery red hair, both in 1999 during her MTV Unplugged Performance, and in 2022 when she released her Greatest Hits album. The Colombian singer also added front braids to her hairstyle at the time, marking one of her most iconic eras.

And with Dua Lipa’s new music era, it seems like the musician is bringing back some of the 90s with her, as well as the hairstyle that was once worn by Shakira. Dua stepped out wearing a fluffy white coat while in London, showing off her red hair and edgy makeup look, ahead of the release of her highly anticipated single ‘Houdini.’

Celebrity Sightings In London - November 08, 2023©GettyImages

Dua paired the look with jeans and a black top, carrying a red burgundy purse and matching boots, smiling for the cameras outside her hotel. Shakira had previously recreated her red hair back in 2021, making her fans nostalgic about her music era, dying her hair strawberry red and sharing some pics on social media.

4th Annual ALMA Media Awards©GettyImages

However, Dua did an incredible job at rocking the exact same shade of red, with the perfect front braids and a similar makeup look. It’s still unclear if the singer is a fan of the Colombian singer or if she was inspired by her hairstyle, but one thing is for sure, the two musicians both looked stunning in their respective music eras.

Celebrity Sightings In London - November 08, 2023©GettyImages

Dua’s new single ‘Houdini’ is set to be released on November 9, with the singer already confirming that she collaborated with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, with fans sharing their excitement about the new sound and visuals.

