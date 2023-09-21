Dua Lipa’s new favorite book by Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez: ‘I was captivated’

Dua Lipa wants fans to read one of her new favorite books. The pop star has revealed her latest addition to her monthly read, sharing her honest review with Service 95, which is her editorial platform. Dua says that she was “captivated” after reading the “epic tale” written by Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez.

Known as one of the most influential and iconic books, Dua said that ‘100 Years Of Solitude’ is definitely a must-read. “This incredible novel put me under a spell. I was captivated by the fantastical elements that live alongside reality and loved how time loops and sways in the fictional town of Macondo,” she explained, posing with her copy of the book on Instagram.

“At times I had to find my way through the many Aurelianos and José Arcadios that populate the seven generations of the Buendía family. But getting lost and succumbing to the mastery of Gabriel García Márquez’s storytelling is all part of the joy of this epic tale,” she added, admitting that it took her into a self-reflection journey.

“Along the way, I found myself reflecting on love and war, familial bonds, the consequences of modernity and of course, the many meanings of solitude,” Dua concluded, “It’s irresistible.” Fans of the singer praised her for the book recommendation, including many of her Colombian and Latino fans, who even gave her some other recommendations.

“You must read Love in the Time of Cholera by the same author,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “One of the best books I have ever read,” adding, “Macondo loves you,” referring to the town mentioned in the book.