Dua Lipa starts new music era with hair transformation: Red fiery hair

Dua Lipa is making fans excited for the start of a new music era. The fan-favorite singer had previously deleted all Instagram photos from her account, indicating that her upcoming album was almost ready to be released, with many online users thrilled about the new announcement.

The ‘Future Nostalgia’ singer returned to social media and revealed her new hairstyle, accompanied by a new teaser and a new update on her website. Dua sported a fiery red hairstyle, sharing a selfie on Instagram and making fans go crazy. “Miss me?” Dua asked, showing some of her tattoos while lying on her bed.

The new hair transformation is rumored to be the start of her new music era, which she already declared to “still be pop” when asked by The New York Times about her new album. The singer did not share many details about the new release, however, her website’s homepage indicates an announcement, described with the words “love, joy, optimism, happiness and energy.”

This is not the first time Dua has rocked red hair, as she is known for not being afraid of experimenting with her style. “I’ve definitely grown up. Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured,” she said to Vogue last year.

“It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It’s about understanding what I want,” she declared. Dua also talked about the album in 2022 during an interview with Elton John, revealing that the project was “50 percent done,” adding, “I’m very excited about some of the new songs.”