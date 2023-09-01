Dua Lipa’s Labor Day outfit includes white see-through dress and thigh-high boots

Dua Lipa continues to have fun with her fashion ensembles. This time the fan-favorite singer kicked off Labor Day weekend with a white sheer dress, giving her best poses for the camera and showing every detail of her outfit.

The 28-year-old musician wore an all-white ensemble which consisted of a long flowy white dress featuring side buttons. Dua paired the dress with mesh thigh-high boots and white lingerie, completing the look with silver statement earrings and diamond and silver rings.

The singer was all smiles posing and twirling, playing around with the outfit, and showing the details of her boots. Dua also showed off her tan, as she is currently vacationing in Europe following her recent feature in Vogue France, showcasing some edgy looks, including an all-black ensemble previously worn by Kanye West’s ‘wife’ Bianca Censori.

From London to Ibiza, Dua is always showing her fun outfits on social media, updating her wardrobe and proving that she can look glamorous on the red carpet and chic and stylish in her everyday life.

The singer has also been teasing new music, as she recently posed in a black velvet minidress paired with black lingerie, paired with a gold Chanel choker and a silver purse. “In search of the nearest dancefloor,” she wrote, hinting at her new album which is set to have a new sound apart from her characteristic disco hit songs following the success of ‘Future Nostalgia.’

Fans of the musician are already sharing their excitement for her upcoming project. “Give us the album & we can dance!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “ready to dance the night away,” adding, “In search of your third album.”