Karol G and Dua Lipa’s matching tattoo: See their sweet moment at ‘Barbie’ premiere

Karol G and Dua Lipa showed off their incredible fashion style at the highly anticipated ‘Barbie’ premiere in Los Angeles over the weekend. And while fans can’t get enough of their stunning outfits, other eagle-eyed online users are going crazy about their matching tattoos, which were visible as they posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

The two fan-favorite musicians also shared a sweet moment before entering the premiere of the film, having a casual conversation and fangirling over each other. “I just hope Karol G had shown her tattoo to Dua Lipa,” one person asked, while someone else commented, “When Karol G and Dua Lipa meet each other and see their matching tattoos become friends and collaborate on a new song.”

KAROL G Y DUA LIPA JUNTAS AYER EN LA PREMIER DE BARBIE ESTOY LLORANDO😭💘 pic.twitter.com/tPg0Cj8j7T — ✶ (@mafiosodelrey) July 10, 2023

Fans were referring to the barbed wire heart tattoo Karol G has on her shoulder, which is coincidentally the same design Dua Lipa has on her forearm. The ‘Future Nostalgia’ singer has over 15 delicate tattoos, including a rose on her arm she got in Paris, the number ‘245’ which is the number of shows she did on her first tour, the word ‘ANGEL’ on her shoulder, ‘MUM + DAD on her elbow, a palm tree on her arm, among others.

Karol G also has multiple tattoos, including a tribute to Selena Quintanilla and Rihanna, and herself. She also has the phrase ‘Vencete a ti misma,’ on her arm, a rose tattoo on her right calf, the word hope under her boobs, and the phrase ‘My family makes me human, God makes me strong.’