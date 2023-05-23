Who is Dua Lipa’s boyfriend Romain Gavrais?

Dua Lipa made an appearance at Cannes Film Festival, making her red carpet debut alongside her new boyfriend, Romain Gavras. The pair looked stunning together wearing evening attire and appeared happy to have a moment in the spotlight, with Dua Lipa sharing the photos on social media."Last night in Cannes with my sweetheart,” she captioned it.

Scroll down to have a look at all we know about Romain Gavras:

He has directed film and music videos

Gavra is a filmmaker, having been involved in the entertainment world since he was young. He directed his first music video in 2007 and has since worked with performers like M.I.A, Jay-Z, and Kanye West. He’s also directed shorts and commercials for brands like Yves Saint Laurent and Dior.

When it comes to his films, Gavras has directed “Our Day Will Come,” “The World is Yours” and, most recently, “Athena.” The latter is available on Netflix and has been critically acclaimed.

He’s French

Gavras was born in Paris, France and is 41 years old.

They were first linked together in February of this year

©GettyImages



Gavras at the premiere of “Athena”

Gavras and Dua Lipa were first linked together in February, when they were photographed together at a BAFTA after party. Since, they’ve been spotted holding hands and spending time together in various places.

Dua Lipa has previously dated Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa’s last relationship was with Anwar Hadid, brother of the Hadid sisters. The two were together for two years and had a dog together.

He’s previously dated Rita Ora

In the case of Gavras, he was previously linked to Rita Ora for about a year. The two never attended any events together but were photographed going on various trips together. Per the Daily Mail, Gavras confirmed their split via a representative, claiming that there were "difficulties with their respective work commitments."

