2023 Met Gala: Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa, and more to co-chair fashion’s most exclusive event

The official co-chairs for the 2023 Met Gala have been announced! The most anticipated fashion event will take place on the first Monday in May, with this year’s exhibition celebrating the opening of ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.’

Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Michaela Coel will join Anna Wintour, as co-chairs of one of the biggest fundraising nights in New York City, in benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

The co-chairs will be in charge of a series of tasks, which include curating the exclusive guest list, working with world-renowned chefs on the thematic menu, and putting together the atmosphere of the night with the help of interior designers.

“Excited to announce that I am one of the MetGala 2023 Co-Chairs alongside Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour. See you for the First Monday in May,” Dua wrote on Instagram, explaining that the event “provides The Costume Institute with its primary source of annual funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements.”

A-List stars and celebrity guests will be invited to pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld and his designs. Penelope also shared her excitement to be involved as co-chair, as she was known to be friends with the iconic designer, and even walked the runway at his last Chanel show.