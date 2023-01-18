The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will celebrate the 2023 Met Gala in honor of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. His career, creativity, and contributions to fashion will be celebrated at the 2023 Met Gala. His pieces and sketches will be fully displayed at the venue, as informed in 2022 by his longtime friend Anna Wintour and the museum’s curator Andrew Bolton.

New information regarding this year’s Costume Institute exhibition has emerged to give attendees an idea of what the night is all about. According to Vogue, the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” will be curated by Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute’s Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, and Lagerfeld collaborator Amanda Harlech. The creatives have the hard work of synthesizing the designer’s career into 150 looks; however, the 2023 dress code is ampler than that; in simple words, guests need to dress “In honor of Karl.”

©Getty Images



Attendees to the 2023 Met Gala need to dress in ‘In honor of Karl’

A-listers are expected to salute the fashion legend and choose from all his stages. As he preferred to be called, the dressmaker worked designed for the most coveted houses, including Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous brand.

Among the co-chairs attending and honoring Karl are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa. According to the publication, they would have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of wearing an archival look from one of the labels.

©GettyImages



US director Sofia Coppola (L), French actress Marion Cotillard (C), Spanish actress Penelope Cruz (R) look at German designer Karl Lagerfeld walk the runway during the Chanel Metiers D’Art 2018/19 Show at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on December 4, 2018 in New York City.

Karl Lagerfeld passed away at 85. The creative director of Chanel died on February 19, 2019, in Paris. “Thanks to his creative genius, generosity, and exceptional intuition, Karl Lagerfeld was ahead of his time, which widely contributed to the House of Chanel’s success throughout the world,” Chanel’s CEO, Alain Wertheimer, said in a statement at the time. “Today, not only have I lost a friend, but we have all lost an extraordinarily creative mind to whom I gave carte blanche in the early 1980s to reinvent the brand.”

Concern over his health began worrying his peers after he didn’t attend Chanel’s Spring-Summer Haute Couture show in Paris — the first time in over 36 years he had missed a presentation.