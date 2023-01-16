Gina Lollobrigida the last legend of Italian cinema, dies at 95. Along with Sophia Loren and Claudia Cardinale was one of the queens of the golden age of Italian cinema; one of the biggest stars of European cinema in the 1950s and ‘60s.

Luigia Lollobrigida was born in Subiaco (in central Italy) on July 4, 1927. The Italian actress was considered one of “the most beautiful woman in the world”, the title of a film she starred in in 1955. Her films included Beat the Devil, the Hunchback of Notre Dame, Solomon and Sheba, and Crossed Swords.

Lollobrigida was a sex symbol, a total bomshell. Nicknamed ‘Lo Lollo’, she was one of the last surviving icons of the glory days of film, who Humpry Bogart once said “ she made Marilyn Monroe look like Shirley Temple”.

She was a diva and star, always accompanied by famous Hollywood stars: Humphrey Bogart, Errol Flynn, Tony Curtis, Rock Hudson, Frank Sinatra and Sean Connery. Her co-stars, however, were associated with the word rivalry. As with Sophia Loren, close enemies.