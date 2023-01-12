Queen Letizia and King Felipe to attend Greek King’s funeral

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain will be traveling to Greece for the funeral of King Constantine II. Casa Real has confirmed (via ¡HOLA! Spain) that the Spanish King and Queen will attend the funeral in Athens on Monday. Felipe’s mother, Queen Sofia, is Constantine’s older sister. Sofia, the eldest of King Paul of Greece’s children, also has a younger sister, Princess Irene.
Members of the Danish royal family will also be attending the late King’s funeral. Queen Anne-Marie of Greece’s sisters, Queen Margrethe II and Princess Benedikte, are confirmed to attend, along with Crown Prince Frederik.
Following the passing of Queen Margrethe’s brother-in-law, the Royal House released a statement saying, “It is with great sorrow that HM The Queen and The Royal Family have received the announcement that HM King Konstantin II of Greece passed away on Tuesday evening. At this time, The Royal Family’s thoughts are with HM Queen Anne-Marie and the entire Greek family.”
Constantine’s funeral will also be attended by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway. The service will be held on Monday, Jan. 16, in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, followed by the burial at Tatoi cemetery.
The last King of Greece passed away on Jan. 10 at the age of 82. In a statement after his death, the late King’s private office released a statement that read: “It is with deep sadness that the Royal Family announces that HM King Constantine, beloved husband, father, and brother, passed away yesterday, January 10, 2023, while being treated at ‘HYGEIA’ hospital in Greece.”
Constantine married his wife Anne-Marie in 1964. The couple share five children: Crown Prince Prince Pavlos, Princess Alexia, Prince Nikolaos, Prince Philippos and Princess Theodora.