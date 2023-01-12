Queen Letizia and King Felipe to attend Greek King’s funeral

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain will be traveling to Greece for the funeral of King Constantine II. Casa Real has confirmed (via ¡HOLA! Spain) that the Spanish King and Queen will attend the funeral in Athens on Monday. ﻿Felipe’s mother, Queen Sofia, is Constantine’s older sister. Sofia, the eldest of King Paul of Greece’s children, also has a younger sister, Princess Irene.

©Getty Images



King Constantine was King Felipe of Spain’s maternal uncle

Members of the Danish royal family will also be attending the late King’s funeral. Queen Anne-Marie of Greece’s sisters, Queen Margrethe II and Princess Benedikte, are confirmed to attend, along with Crown Prince Frederik.

Following the passing of Queen Margrethe’s brother-in-law, the Royal House released a statement saying, “It is with great sorrow that HM The Queen and The Royal Family have received the announcement that HM King Konstantin II of Greece passed away on Tuesday evening. At this time, The Royal Family’s thoughts are with HM Queen Anne-Marie and the entire Greek family.”

©Getty Images



Queen Sofia of Spain’s brother was married to Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s sister Anne-Marie

Constantine’s funeral will also be attended by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway. The service will be held on Monday, Jan. 16, in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, followed by the burial at Tatoi cemetery.