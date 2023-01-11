Former Constantine II ﻿of Greece passed away on Jan. 10. “It is with deep sadness that the Royal Family announces that HM King Constantine, beloved husband, father, and brother, passed away yesterday, January 10, 2023, while being treated at ‘HYGEIA’ hospital in Greece,” the private office of the late King said in a statement the day after his death.

The last King of Greece shared five children—Princess Alexia, Crown Prince Pavlos, Prince Nikolaos, Princess Theodora and Prince Philippos—with his wife Queen Anne-Marie, in addition to nine grandchildren.

The King’s passing is a loss for the Greek royal family, as well as other royals in Europe. Continue reading to learn about Constantine II’s links to the Danish, Spanish and British royals...