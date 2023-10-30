Shakira changes the lyrics of ‘La Bicicleta’ to avoid mentioning Piqué

This heartwarming moment, which was unexpected, served as proof of the enduring friendship between Latin music icons Shakira and Carlos Vives. The backdrop for this reunion was Miami, where Vives was giving a concert as part of his world tour that is currently passing through the U.S.

In a jam-packed crowd at the Kaseya Center, the nostalgic notes of “La Bicicleta,” the 2017 collaboration between these two Colombian powerhouses, filled the venue. As the music began to play, Shakira graced the stage to surprise her friend and deliver her part of the lyrics. A speechless Vives, beaming with a smile, quickly reached to give her a warm and affectionate hug. It was a sweet reunion that left the crowd in awe of their genuine connection.

Shakira responded to the audience’s excitement by dancing with Vives. Yet, those who sang along with them couldn’t help but notice a significant change in the lyrics, she removed Piqué’s name from the song which underscored Shakira’s personal evolution.

The singer’s ex, Piqué, once the muse for songs filled with love, now is fading from her songs. It’s clear she is moving on. Piqué is part of her past, as reflected in the various songs she has dedicated to him in recent months. While the athlete was once the subject of songs where she declared her love for him, Shakira is now determined to erase this trace as much as possible.

In one of the verses that mentioned the footballer in the original version, she sang, “Que si a Piqué algún día le muestras el Tayrona después no querrá irse pa‘ Barcelona” (If you ever show Tayrona to Piqué, he won’t want to leave for Barcelona).

During the concert, Shakira changed the lyrics and at that moment, she said, “Que si a ese tipo algún día le muestras el Tayrona después no querrá irse pa‘ Barcelona” (If you ever show that guy Tayrona, he won’t want to leave for Barcelona).

This change removed Piqué’s name from the song originally released in the 2017 version. Shakira not only removed his name from this song, she also took it out of “Me enamoré,” where she once sang the lyrics of her love story with the athlete. The love described in that song is gone and evident in the “Vengeance Trilogy,” where Shakira disses her ex in several tracks.

Shakira surprised her friend Carlos Vives in Miami

This moment was one of the most talked-about details of his Miami show, especially since Vives expressed his excitement on Instagram, sharing a video with the caption: “I’m still trembling, I’m in shock!!!❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 @shakira