A teenage Shakira dances to Madonna, a fun blast from the past

Before becoming one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Shakira used to be a child performer. On social media, a fan account uploaded a video of Shakira singing and dancing along to Madonna’s “La Isla Bonita.”

The clip shows Shakira as a young girl, dancing and singing along to Madonna while showing off some of her choreography. The performance was featured on a program called “De los sueños... hasta hoy,” which seems to be a talent show of some sort. Despite showing a less experienced performer, Shakira still showcases some of her trademark moves and is performing barefoot, which she continues to prefer. Followers were shocked by the find, with many sharing how proud they are of Shakira and to have seen her growth over the years.

“How can you crticize a child for following their dreams? Shakira is now one of Colombia’s biggest artists. I feel proud,” wrote a viewer.

Shakira’s visit to Colombia

In early October, Shakira was spotted in her hometown of Barranquilla. In a previous article, HOLA! USA reported that Shakira was visiting her hometown due to a couple of celebrations, including her brother Tonino and her nephew Shafik’s birthday.

Photos showed Shakira leaving her parents’ house alongside her sons, Sasha and Milan. It was initially believed that Shakira had traveled to Colombia as a family emergency, likely tied to her father’s health. Over the past couple of years, Mr. Meberak was hospitalized twice after experiencing a fall that left him with a couple of injuries.

