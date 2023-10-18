Shakira takes a flight to Colombia due to concerns for her father, William Mebarak’s health

Shakira was spotted in Barranquilla leaving her parents‘ house, accompanied by her two children, Milan and Sasha. This unexpected visit is primarily motivated by concerns for her father, William Mebarak’s health, who had faced some health challenges in the past year.

The international music sensation arrived in Barranquilla on Friday, October 13, 2023, in a low-key visit that warmed the hearts of many. Her primary concern during this visit was the health and well-being of her father, William Mebarak, who had experienced a series of health setbacks since 2022.

Last year, William Mebarak was hospitalized twice after a severe fall that injured his hip and other body parts. This incident was a wake-up call for Shakira and her family, who rallied around her father during his recovery process.

The health condition of Shakira’s father played a pivotal role in the singer’s life choices. It was one of the key factors that led to her decision to postpone her planned move to Miami earlier in the year. The bond between Shakira and her family has always been strong, and she would not let a single challenge or hurdle keep her from being by her father’s side during his times of need.

Shakira’s love and concern for her father were further highlighted in April when she left her home in Barcelona, Spain. During her father’s journey from Spain to Colombia, he was accompanied by a team of healthcare professionals who closely monitored his health throughout the trip.

During a cover story for People en Español, the three-time Grammy winner said her father, was “gravely injured in an accident” during her eldest son’s first communion. “Everything happened at once,” she told the outlet. “My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU.”

According to Shakira, she felt desolated and couldn’t “survive” everything she was going through. The star said her dad is her “best friend,” and his recovery has been “very hard and slow.”

“He has overcome COVID once, two accidents, one pneumonia and five surgeries—all of this at 91 years of age, in less than six months,” she revealed. “My dad is the biggest example of resilience, and my mother has been by his side day and night. They have both been a reflection of that dream that didn’t come true for me. But I hope they are role models for my kids of love, of patience in relationships, of absolute devotion and zest for life.”