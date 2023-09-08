Shakira sends a message to the ‘love’ of her life

Shakira is sending a message to the love of her life. The Colombian artist shared an Instagram post with a photo and a sweet caption, capturing her follower’s attention.

The post is a birthday dedication for her dad, William Mebarak, who’s turning 92. The photo shows Shakira and her dad looking into eachother’s eyes, with her touching his cheek. She wrote the caption in Spanish: “Happy birthday to my best friend and the love of my life!”

The post prompted reactions from many close friends and celebrities. “Happy birthday!!! Blessings always,” wrote Zoe Saldana. “Hugs for the great William,” wrote Carlos Vives. “I love you, Shak.” Shakira’s fans also left sweet messages, touched by her relationship with her dad. “Shak, your fans love your family,” wrote someone. “They’re your great love. Many blessings for all of you and for grandpa William.”

Despite all of the positivity, some were scared of the post, since the photo in it was black and white. “For a minute, I got scared since the photo was in black and white!” wrote a fan. “Shaki, don’t scare us with that black and white photo,” wrote a second person.

©GettyImages



Shakira and her dad

Shakira’s struggles with William Mebarak’s health

Shakira has been discussing her father lately due to his health. In June of this year, it was reported that Shakira had stopped by Colombia to spend time with her father, who’d undergone major surgery to treat his hydrocephalus, a condition where cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain, which he’d been struggling with in the past.

In 2022, William was hospitalized on two occasions. He appears to be doing much better now, with the June surgery fixing most of his problems.

Related Video: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet confirm romance with first public outing Loading the player...