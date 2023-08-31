Shakira praises Vanessa Bryant’s daughter’s Spanish singing skills

Vanessa Bryant’s youngest daughters, Bianka Bella Bryant, 6, and Capri Kobe Bryant,4, are Shakira fans! Listening to her music is even helping them master their Spanish. On Tuesday, Vanessa shared an adorable video on her Instagram story of her mini-me’s singing her record-breaking song, “BZRP Music Sessions #53.”



©Vanessa Bryant





The 41 year old tagged Shakira in the video, writing “Se habla español.” Bianka and Capri showed off their sassy side and were dramatic with their performance, throwing their hands back, and using facial expressions while they sang along in Spanish.

Their impressive and heartwarming Spanish performance got the attention of the Colombian, who reposted it on her story for her 88.7 million followers, adding a heart eye emoji, and a red heart.

©Vanessa Bryant





How Shakira honored Kobe

The world was shocked to learn that Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna died on January 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed at the Superbowl Halftime show just a week later. Ahead of the event, they both shared heartfelt statements at the press conference.

“I think of how awful that must be for [Vanessa] right now,” JLo said. “I’ve just been praying that God guides her through every moment because she has three more babies to take care of and just wishing that the nightmare was over, but it’s not going to be. That’s life, and we have to carry on. But at the same time, it affects us, and it will affect us forever,” she continued.

Shakira followed, saying, “Life is so fragile, and that’s why we have to try to live every moment as intensely as we can.“ “I think we will all be remembering Kobe on Sunday, and we’ll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country,” the mother of two continued.

During their performance, JLo was joined by her then 11-year-old daughter, Emme, for a rendition of “Let’s Get Loud.” It was during this time an illuminated cross took center stage with purple and gold. The homage was to Kobe and his beloved team, the Los Angeles Lakers.