Wednesday, August 23, 2023, marked a bittersweet day for Vanessa Bryant as she remembered her late husband, basketball icon Kobe Bryant, on what would have been his 45th birthday.

Vanessa, 41, took to Instagram to honor the memory of her beloved husband, sharing a touching post accompanied by a collection of old photos that capture the essence of their years together.

Vanessa Bryant pays heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant on his 45th birthday

In her heartfelt post, Vanessa expressed her enduring love for Kobe with a simple yet profound message: “Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever. ❤️ #82378.” The hashtag references Kobe’s birthdate, a poignant gesture that encapsulates the depth of her emotions.

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s journey began when they first crossed paths on a music video set in 1999. Kobe, then just 20 years old, and Vanessa, 17 at the time, found a connection that would lead to a short life of companionship. They exchanged vows on April 18, 2001, in a beautiful Dana Point, California ceremony.

As their family continued to grow, Vanessa and Kobe welcomed daughters Natalia in 2003 and Gianna in 2006. Their bond only strengthened with the arrival of two more daughters: Bianka in 2016 and Capri in 2019.

The unexpected death of sports icon Kobe Bryant in January 2020 shook the world, causing millions to mourn his loss. Vanessa’s remarkable strength and poise in the face of this devastating personal tragedy have been widely praised.

After Kobe and Gianna’s tragic passing in a helicopter crash, Vanessa Bryant has dedicated her time to honor them with several charities and fashion collections, including the Kobe 8 Protro Halo concept that will be available starting August 23 to mark the basketball player’s 45th birthday. Nike said in an announcement that “the Halo concept will be an annual release that will honor and celebrate this special date.“

Ahead of the release, Vanessa took to social media to treat fans with a teaser about the Kobe 8 Protro Halo. “Kobe 8 “Halo” 8.23.23 🤍 This will be one of many Kobe 8 “Halo” styles coming soon.🤍,” Vanessa wrote in the post’s caption.

In 2022, Vanessa said she and Nike will “establish a youth basketball center in Southern California that will share the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come.”

Vanessa thanked Kobe and Gigi’s fans for their unconditional support. “I know this is an inspiring moment for my husband and daughter’s global fans, and I am very appreciative of each and every one of you!” she concluded. “With Gratitude for every fan around the world supporting Kobe and Gigis Legacy.”