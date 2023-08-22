Brody Jenner turns 40! Tia Blanco’s loving post to her ‘fiancé & baby daddy’

Brody Jenner is officially 40! The half-brother of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner is having a big year, ringing in the milestone just weeks after the birth of his first child. Brody and his fiance Tia Blanco welcomed a baby girl named Honey via home water birth and they have been sharing the sweetest memories of their first days together. But on Monday, the attention was on the birthday man, and the professional surfer shared a gallery of photos dedicated to her future husband.

The 26-year-old mom penned a loving message to Brody. “Happy birthday to my love, favorite person, fiancé & baby daddy! I am so grateful that we found each other and to have you as my life partner,” she wrote in the caption.

Brody proposed to Tia at their baby shower. “I love you more & more every single day & I can’t wait to love you for the rest of our lifetimes & beyond! Cheers to this next chapter of life together as ‘Mommy & Daddy’🥂 Honey and I are so incredibly lucky to have you,” she concluded.

The best birthday present

Brody has been reposting his friend’s birthday posts on his Instagram story, and at the time of this publication Kendall, and Kylie have not wished him a happy birthday publicly.

Although Brody was on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for multiple episodes and did grow up to some degree with Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, they do not follow each other.

He does follow his half-siblings, but there is little known about the status of their relationship. But from the outside world, it seems like they aren’t very close anymore.

Nevertheless, Brody doesn’t seem too interested in living rooms full of roses or public attention by the Kardashian clan. He shared a photo of Honey on his Instagram story calling her the ‘best birthday present of them all,’ tagging Blanco.

©Brody Jenner




