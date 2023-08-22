Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson pose in matching Dolce leopard looks

Khloé Kardashian and her adorable daughter, True Thompson were recently living their best life in Italy. The 39-year-old mother of two has been sharing stunning photos from the vacation. On Monday, the Good American founder shared multiple posts posing in a Dolce and Gabbana leopard look. “Dolce Twins in Leopard,” she wrote in one of the captions featuring True.

The mother-daughter duo looked fashionable while posing in front of the picturesque mountains and an infinity pool. True was rocking her pink cast that she tried to hide in the photos. Koko’s new blonde look, which she said she isn’t fully sold on, looked amazing!

The family has been loyal to Dolce, and they rocked matching floral looks in photos she published last week.

Koko and True, 5, were on vacation with Kylie Jenner, who celebrated her 26th birthday on August 10. The trip could have been for her birthday, as they touched down in Perugia via private jet less than a week later.

A source told the DailyMail the sisters arrived in two different planes, which also brought Jenner’s friend and former personal assistant, Victoria Villarroel, and Carter Gregory.

It seems Kylie and Travis Scott’s two children Stormi, five, and one-year-old son Aire stayed home, as they were not photographed leaving the plane.

Although Koko is still sharing vacation photos, they are back in the USA. The mother of two shared videos of True and Tatum Thompson, who she shares with Tristan Thompson, enjoying their backyard trampoline. True looked like the best big sister cuddling her little brother in her pink cast.

©Khloe Kardashian





What happened to True’s arm?

Two weeks ago, Khloe revealed on Instagram True and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son, Psalm West, both needed casts after an injury. “Summer 2023 Cousin cast club Trampoline and monkey bars They had a ball this summer,” she captioned the post. From the caption, it was some sort of playground incident.