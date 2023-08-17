Kendall Jenner says she ‘will always fight for relationship’ amidst rumors of a romance with Bad Bunny

Beyond her undeniable presence in fashion and entertainment, Kendall Jenner’s love life has become a subject of intrigue and speculation since she had the appropriate age to date. Recently, amidst swirling rumors of a romance with Bad Bunny, Jenner has chosen to shed light on her dating philosophy.

As someone who has navigated the complexities of fame and relationships, Jenner’s insights offer a unique perspective on balancing personal desires, public scrutiny, and the pursuit of genuine connections.

“I love really hard, and I love without apology,” Kendall told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview. “I don’t like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye.”

The model and Kardashians star explained, “I will always fight for relationships. I’ve been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off,” adding,

“I don’t give up on anything. Some people aren’t willing to meet me at that level. But that’s okay. I’d rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance.”

Kendall Jenner and her possible romance with Bad Bunny

In February, there were rumors that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were dating. However, fans were skeptical after it was reported that they were seen together in Beverly Hills on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

There were differing opinions on the romantic rumors surrounding Bad Bunny and Kendall, given their previous relationships with Gabriela Berlingeri and Devin Booker, respectively. However, it appears that the couple has been together for over six months now and their affection for each other remains strong.

Despite fans initially doubting their compatibility due to their lack of shared interests, the couple has proven them wrong by being spotted on multiple outings. Recently, they even showed public displays of affection at Drake’s concert in Los Angeles, went on vacation together (most recently in Puerto Rico), attended basketball games, and exclusive fashion events.