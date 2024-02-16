Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Kendall Jenner, Amanda Bynes, and more

The weekend is here, which means it’s time to have some fun. Your favorite celebrities create content on TikTok for their loyal followers and fans that gain millions of views and likes. From hilarious pancake fails to hidden messages, check out our weekly round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift takes her parents to the club and makes her TikTok debut with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

@taylorswift accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life ♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

2. David Beckham

David Beckham shows off his (almost impressive) pancake flipping skills in front of an unimpressed Victoria.

3. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello shares insight into her dating life with hilarious video about her roster.

4. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner makes a subtle hint about how she could be feeling this Valentine’s Day with Hailey Bieber.

5. Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes asks the very important question, “am I the only one trying to win back their ex through every Instagram post?”

6. Lele Pons

Lele Pons and her husband Guaynaa celebrate Valentine’s Day with a hilarious video.

7. Will Smith

Will Smith does a really big stretch.

8. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares a video posing in the camera, “Wow this is so creative and clever” reads one of the top liked comments.

9. Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and one of his baby mamas, Bre Tiese, celebrate Valentine’s Day with a funny sketch.

10. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez shows off her look for the This Is Me.. Now premiere. The album is out today!