What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — February 16

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

“Love Is Blind” is back with yet another season. The reality TV show calls itself an experiment that requires participants to date multiple people without seeing them and then choose one person to marry. The series then trails couples in the months leading up to the wedding.

Players (Netflix)

“Players” follows Mack, a sportswriter who’s perfected the art of the hookup alongside her friends. She then falls for a guy, with the playbook going out the window. Be sure to check out our interview with lead star Gina Rodriguez.

Crossroads (Netflix)

Britney Spears and Zoe Saldana star in “Crossroads,” a much-maligned film that’s seen some revindication as of late. It follows childhood friends who go on a road trip.

Life + Beth (Hulu)

Season 2 of “Life + Beth” is now streaming on Hulu, starring Amy Schumer and Michael Cera.

The Marvels (Disney Plus)

“The Marvels,” is now available to stream on Disney Plus. The film is the next Captain Marvel movie, starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Zawe Ashton.

This Is Me Now… A Love Story (Prime Video)

Jennifer Lopez’s much-discussed album is out, and so is the movie that accompanies it, which she financed and produced. “This Is Me Now… A Love Story” is kind of hard to explain, just now that it stars all manner of actors, from Sofia Vergara to Ben Affleck, and that it features plenty of musical numbers. And that JLo looks amazing.

Bottoms (Prime Video)

Lastly, “Bottoms” is now streaming on Prime Video. “Bottoms” is one of the stupidest movies I’ve ever seen; it’s also one of my favorites. It trails two queer girls in high school (Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennot) who decide to form a fight club to impress cheerleaders.