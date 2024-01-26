What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — January 26

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Griselda (Netflix)

Sofia Vergara is back on TV, with “Griselda” premiering on Netflix over the past week. The series follows the rise and fall of Griselda Blanco, one of the most successful drug lords in history.

Queer Eye (Netflix)

“Queer Eye” is back for its eighth season, set in New Orleans. This season marks the final one for Bobby Berk, one of the founding members of the Fab 5.

Expats (Prime Video)

“Expats” is set in Hong Kong, and follows three American women trying to move on after experiencing various personal tragedies. It stars Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo.

In the Know (Peacock)

“In the Know” is a stop-motion series following a fictional NPR host, featuring an assortment of personalities like Kaia Gerber, Mike Tyson, and more, making appearances as themselves as they’re interviewed by their fictional podcast host.

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

Starring Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, and Callum Turner, “Masters of the Air” follows a group of pilots in World War 2 battling Nazi Germany.

All the Money in the World (Starz)

“All the Money in the World” came out in 2017, starring Michelle Williams and Christopher Plummer. The film is based on the true story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III and the extortion of billionaire J. Paul Getty.

Imitation Game (Prime Video)

Lastly, the award-winning “Imitation Game” is streaming on Prime Video. The film is inspired on the life of Alan Turing, a mathematician who built a machine that could decode Nazi codes and whose life ultimately fell under scrutiny for being gay.