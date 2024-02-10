What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — February 9

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

One Day (Netflix)

“One Day” follows the decades-long love story between Dex (Leo Woodall) and Em (Ambika Mod), two people from the same college who unexpectedly spend one day together and develop a special friendship. The series follows them on that same day through the years.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Based on the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film, this version of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as two strangers and spies who are paired together on their first mission.

Cat Person (Hulu)

Starring Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun, “Cat Person” follows a college student who goes on a date with an older man who may or may not be a killer.

Tokyo Vice (Max)

Starring Ansel Elgort, Rachel Keller, Ken Watanabe, and more, “Tokyo Vice” follows an American journalist in 1999 Tokyo, who tries to get a grasp on the Japanese Yakuza.

Upgraded (Prime Video)

Camila Mendes, Archie Renaux, and Marisa Tomei star in “Upgraded,” a romantic comedy that follows a young woman who meets a cute guy in a flight to London. Thinking it harmless, she lies about her life and her job until it all backfires because she really likes him.

Ticket to Paradise (Peacock)

Starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, “Ticket to Paradise” follows a couple of divorced parents who band together to stop their daughter from marrying a man they don’t know. They fall in love again in the meantime.

10 Things I Hate About You (Hulu)

Starring Julia Styles and Heath Ledger, “10 Things I Hate About You” is one of those iconic high school romances. The film follows Kat, a high school feminist who pushes everyone away, and Patrick, the guy who makes a bet to get her to fall in love with him.