Marisa Tomei is leading new rom-com called ‘You’re Dating a Narcissist!’

Marisa Tomei has a new project lined up. The actress is set to star in “You’re Dating a Narcissist!” an upcoming romantic comedy co-starring Sherry Cola and Ciara Bravo.

The news were broken by Deadline, which reports that Tomei will play the role of a psychologist who advises clients on romances despite having had terrible experiences with love. She then embarks on a trip alongside her best friend (Cola), trying to prevent her daughter (Bravo) from marrying a man she believes to be a psychopath.

“I am beyond thrilled that we’ve assembled a dream team of a cast to breathe life into this story, inspired by the tales of everyday people worldwide. My hope is to craft a film that resonates with anyone who’s danced with a narcissistic partner, offering humor, heart, and healing,” said Ann Marie Allison, the writer and director of the project.

Marisa Tomei’s acting career

Marisa Tomei has an extensive career in Hollywood, playing iconic characters in films like “My Cousin Vinny” and “The Wrestler.” Over the past years, she played Aunt May in the Spider-Man films, and more notable roles.

In 2023, she starred in “She Came To Me,” alongside Anne Hathaway and Peter Dinklage. The film is a romantic comedy, following a stressed out composer with a looming deadline and some writer’s block. He meets and has an affair with tugboat captain, inspiring him write music again, yet complicating his life and his marriage.

