New Music Friday: Karol G, Beyoncé, Grupo Frontera, and more

Happy Friday! It’s been an exciting week for new music, so let’s just jump into it. Check out our weekly round-up of new music from a variety of genres, A-List artists, and rising stars.

1. Karol G - CONTIGO

Karol G has people ready to fall in love after dropping her new song with Tiesto, “CONTIGO.” While the song could have stood alone, it comes with a beautiful music video starring Young Miko as Karol’s love interest. The Puerto Rican singer does not sing on the track, but the chemistry between her and Karol G is undeniably electric as they tell a love story. Karol G’s goal with the music video, according to her press release, is that “everyone has the right to celebrate love in all its forms.”



2. Grupo Frontera - Quédate Bebé

Chart-topping musica Mexican stars Grupo Frontera releases their first single of the year, “Quedate Bebe.” “Quedate Bebé” showcases the group’s traditional sound with modern lyrics telling a story about someone begging their partner not to leave. Produced by award-winning producer Edgar Barrera, the track has an infectious sound and dramatic lyrics. It comes with a music video filmed on a beautiful rooftop in Los Angeles.

3. Beyoncé - TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

Queen Bey surprised fans this week by dropping two country songs. Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” has fans calling country radio stations asking they play the fire track. The new sound continues to show off her unstoppable talent with fans ready to ho down. Considering country music in the US’s history, and the fact that the modern-day banjo is a descendant of a West African instrument, called the Akonting, her entry into country is epic during Black History Month.

4. Greeicy - Vete

Colombian pop singer Greeicy releases her highly anticipated album, “Yeliana.” In 2023, she introduced the world to her alter ego, Yeliana, and now her full story is her with the album. The track “Vete,” comes with a stunning music video showing off a new sound for Greeicy. After welcoming her first child Kai in 2023 she began to view the world different, inspired by the strength of women. Yeliana’s character is based on a single mother working to make her career dreams coming true while battling challenges such as an unexpected pregnancy and relationship troubles, per a press release.



5. Dua Lipa - Training Season

Dua Lipa drops the fun dance track “Training Season” “I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The next morning I arrived to the studio to Caroline and Tobias asking me how it all went and I immediately declared “TRAINING SEASON IS OVER,” and like the best “day after” debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there,” she said in a press release.



6. Ariana Grande - yes, and? With Mariah Carey

Ariana Grande has always been compared to Mariah Carey when it comes to her impressive vocal range. They come together again following their track, “Oh Santa!” with Jennifer Hudson for a remix of Grande’s “yes, and?”

7. Lara Project X Cuco - Feeling Low

Lara Project drops “Feeling Low” featuring the talented Mexican-American multi-instrumentalist Cuco. The track is on the Venezuelan duo’s (Manuel and Félix Lara) highly anticipated album “Sobrenatural,” which releases this March. The track is a synth dream and makes for a smooth listening experience easy to vibe to.

8. Darell, Ozuna, Maluma - Lollipop

Get ready to dance with Darrell’s remix of his hit song “Lollipop.” The reggaeton singer has enlisted Maluma and Ozuna on the “Lollipop Remix” with tropical rhythms and bachata-reggaeton beats. It’s a remix that is sure to get the party started.

9. Hermanos Gutiérrez - “Sonido Cósmico”

Hermanos Gutiérrez drops their new single, “Sonido Cósmico” from their second album with the same name out on June 14th. The music video stars the brothers who take listeners on a journey inspired by their “extraterrestrial explorations.” According to the press release, their goal is to conjur the “unknowable expansiveness of outer space and a world beyond our own.” “It’s not on earth,” Estevan, the elder Gutiérrez said, “We’ve started to fly.”

10. Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA - Rich Baby Daddy

Trending number 1 on YouTube for music is Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy,” featuring Sexyy Red, and SZA. The track comes with a chaotic music video that speaks for itself. Drake wrote on Instagram he shot the video himself with a camcorder. “Thanks to the girls for trusting me when they showed up and their was no trailers and no lights it was just me holding a camcorder saying I promise this will work,” he wrote.