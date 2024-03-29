New Music Friday: Beyoncé, Shakira, Reyna Tropical, Camila Cabello, and more

It was an an amazing week for new music, possibly the best we will see in 2024, so let’s jump into it. Get the weekend started with our roundup of fresh tunes from a variety of genres, A-List stars and upcoming artists.

1. Shakira, Grupo Frontera - (Entre Paréntesis)

Shakira’s long awaited album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, arrived this week to the delight of fans. It’s the Colombian’s 12th studio album and has already been certified 7x Platinum. It includes a long list of collaborators like Cardi B, Bizarrap, Rauw Alejandro, Ozuna, and Mexican superstars Grupo Frontera. It comes with a music video starring the singers in a mechanic shop and the stage with Shakira busting out some Selena inspired dance moves.

2. Reyna Tropical - Lo Siento

Reyna Tropical’s album ‘Malegría’ is finally here. It’s the beginning of a new journey for Fabi Reyna, embarking on a solo career after losing band mate and soul brother, Nectali “Sumohair” Diaz, in 2022. His spirit, legacy, and musical talents live on in the album, as seen in “Lo Siento,” which he is credited as a producer on. Reyna has been sharing insight into some decisions she made for Malegría, like posing with a parrot for the cover - Sumo’s favorite animal. There’s no denying that this next chapter of her life, is exactly what he would have wanted.

3. Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus - II MOST WANTED

Beyoncé’s album ‘COWBOY CARTER’ is here and it is filled with amazing features from stars like Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Post Malone, the one and only Miley Cyrus, and more. “II MOST WANTED,” shows off both of their smooth and beautiful voices as they sing about finding your ride or die. The album is incredible.

4. Camila Cabello - I LUV IT Feat. Playboi Carti

Camila Cabello debuts her now sound ahead of her upcoming album, dropping the first single, “I LUV IT” Feat. Playboi Carti. It will be the fourth studio album for the singer with Cuban roots, who signaled a new chapter when she dyed her hair blonde, declaring, “It’s time.”

5. Alvaro Diaz, Rauw Alejandro - BYAK

Following the success of their hit “Problemón” in 2021, Puerto Rican stars b and Rauw Alejandro drop “BYAK.” The steamy reggaeton track produced by Slow Jamz, Nino, and Kenobi will have you ready to dance. It comes with a music video telling a story about obsession, shot in NYC where Alejandro shows off his ability to do push ups before finding himself captured with Diaz.

6. VAMPIRE WEEKEND – MARY BOONE

Vampire Weekend releases “MARY BOONE,” from their upcoming album ‘Only God Was Above Us.’ It’s their first album in 5 years and fans can’t wait to see what else the indie rock legends have up their sleeve. MARY BOONE shows off their ethereal sound and heavenly melodies.

7. Chicano Batman - Live Today

Chicano Batman releases their fifth studio album, Notebook Fantasy. The Psych-soul band recently performed the album’s debut single “Fly,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and is gearing up to take it on tour across the United States. “Making this album allowed us to stop reaching toward anything besides being completely ourselves,” bassist Eduardo Arenas shared in a press release. “We believe we have something unique to speak to the world, so we focused on getting that across with confidence and conviction instead of worrying about any outside noise. We want to be so untouchable that no one can take our shine away, and hopefully that’ll help other people to shine too.”

8. Gabito Ballesteros x Natanael Cano - El Boss

Two Mexican artists in the new generation, multi-platinum Gabito Ballesteros, and corridos tumbados innovator Natanael Cano come together for, “El Boss.”﻿ With their unique vocals layered over intricate instrumentals, it showcases Cano’s contributions to Mexican music with Ballesteros’ style.

9. Los Tigres Del Norte - La Venganza

Mexican legends Los Tigres Del Norte release their latest single, “La Venganza.” It’s the third single from what will be their upcoming album. It comes with a dramatic music video with inserts of the members with a touch of nostalgia.

10. Jessica Carter Altman - Fake It

Singer-songwriter Jessica Carter Altman releases her latest single, “Fake It.” “‘Fake It’ is one of my favorite songs on the album, in part, because it was inspired by the title of a class at the University of Michigan Law School. My Property Professor taught a class called ‘Faking It.’ The general principles always seemed to convey that people are afraid of being their authentic selves and often stray from their dreams due to fear of failure. I have always struggled with imposter syndrome. And for the longest time it was something I tried to hide. When I finally told someone that insecurity, I felt free. I discovered that so many people struggle with similar feelings. I wanted to set us all free with that song and bring light to that deep dark secret. It is okay to feel like an imposter sometimes – we all do,” Altman said in a statement.

11. Nelly Furtado & Juanes - “GALA y DALÍ”

Twelves syears after Colombian and Canadian superstars Nelly Furtado & Juanes came together to record “Fotografía” the duo have a new collaboration. “Juanes and I share a special musical frequency together. Our voices blend so magically. Working with him always feels like a natural, effortless fit. And in a way, “Gala Y Dali” celebrates 20+ years since we released our first song together, ‘Fotografía,” Furtado said in a press release.