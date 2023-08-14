Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner dance and kiss in Drake concert

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have cleared any doubts regarding their relationship on their latest public appearance together. The two were spotted at a Drake concert in California, having an amazing time, and looking more coupled up than ever.

Bad Bunny and Jenner attended Drake’s concert at the Kia Forum stage in Inglewood. The two were located in the VIP section, and were reported to have spent the majority of the concert with Kim Kardashian. Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s ex, joined them later on.

Concert goers captured videos of Bad Bunny and Jenner having a great time, with the two dancing and jumping along to Drake’s songs. In between songs, the two paused to hug, kiss and say things to each other.

Bad Bunny y Kendall en el concierto de Drake🫣🐕 pic.twitter.com/m4ohOf95sb — carloxx iván (@itscarlosivan) August 14, 2023

In the midst of “God’s Plan,” Jenner held on to Bad Bunny’s face and whispered something in his ear. She dropped to the floor, laughing or falling, while he looked held on to her arms, looking happy and smiling all the while. Kardashian was also photographed taking photos of Bad Bunny and Jenner.

bad bunny & kendall jenner with kim kardashian last night🩷. pic.twitter.com/P1Kir7ldXo — kendall & bad bunny updates (@kennyandbenito) August 14, 2023

Matching looks

While their attitude together takes up most of the attention, perceptive fans also noticed the couple’s matching looks. The two wore black leather pants. In the case of Jenner, she paired it with a sleeveless top, while he paired the pants with a white shirt, dark glasses, and a cap worn backwards.

The couple’s last outing together took place on August 2nd. The two were spotted leaving a Dave Chappelle show, and were photographed later having dinner at Delilah, in West Hollywood.