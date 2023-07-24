True Thompson and Chicago West honor their moms with graphic tees

The Kardashian kids know how to bring the mischief and cuteness factor to a new level! True Thompson, daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, joined forces with her cousin, the Chicago West—daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West—for a tribute that left us all smiling.

Khloé took to social media to share the look of these 5-year-old cuties. They rocked black tees plastered with collages of their moms‘ photos.

True’s outfit game was on point with her cool black shorts, while Chicago rocked her pink cargo pants, topped off with a pair of sassy sunglasses perched on her head. As if they weren’t already stealing hearts, Chi and Tutu flaunted some temporary tattoos—because why not?

Is Khloé Kardashian everyone’s favorite aunt?

In an episode of The Kardashians, Koko claimed that Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, is also hers. Rob shares custody of the 6-year-old with his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna.

The relationship between Dream and Khloé became a topic on the show after Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick told her how she had become a third parent for Dream.

“For everything you have going on, to do this,” he tells Khloé, who planned a birthday party for Dream. “Oh my gosh, I love her,” she tells Scott. “I just can’t believe you’ve become somewhat of co-parents... you’re like more than an aunt” he continues.

Koko, who recently celebrated her birthday, agrees, calling herself a “third parent.” The mother of 2 also called herself a third wheel, quipping, “like most things in life.”

The 39-year-old star has consistently been present for the young Kardashian. In addition to organizing her birthday celebrations, Dream is featured prominently on her Instagram profile with images of their lavish sleepovers, trips, and events. She accompanies Koko to every family gathering, alongside her cousin True Thompson, who is likely regarded as a sister to her.