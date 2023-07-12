Khloé Kardashian says she is a third parent for Rob and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream

Robert Kardashian Jr. may not be in the spotlight, but the world has gotten to know Dream Kardashian thanks to her aunties. The 6-year-old is the daughter of the only Kardashian brother and his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna. While Dream seems to have a great relationship with all her aunties, it’s undeniable that Khloé Kardashian has been heavily involved with her life.



The relationship between Dream and Koko will be a topic on tonight’s episode of The Kardashians. In a sneak peek posted on the shows Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick is talking to Koko about how she has become a third parent for Dream.





“For everything you have going on, to do this,” he tells Khloé, who planned a birthday party for Dream. “Oh my gosh, I love her,” she tells Scott. “I just can’t believe you’ve become somewhat of co-parents... you’re like more than an aunt” he continues.

Koko, who recently celebrated her birthday, agrees, calling herself a “third parent.” The mother of 2 also called herself a third wheel, quipping, “like most things in life.”



Always there for Dream

The episode falls on an interesting time as there were concerning headlines this week about Blac Chyna, born Angela White’s mother, Tokyo Toni. Toni posted a video on TikTok saying inappropriate things while watching her granddaughter.

Although the Kardashians did not speak on the issue, Koko likely had some opinions on the matter.



The 39-year-old has always been there for the young Kardashian. Aside from planning her birthday, Dream is a main character on her Instagram feed with photos of their extravagant sleepovers, vacations, and parties. She is by Koko’s side at every family party, with her cousin True Thompson, who is probably like a sister her.

A souce told People in March, “True and Dream are best friends and love being together and that’s the main reason why Khloé‘s with them so much.” “Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They’re very close.”

Last week Koko shared a video with True and Dream during a sleepover, calling themselves the “fancy girls.” The adorable video showed off all their singing skills and revealed that Dream is a Lionel Messi fan!