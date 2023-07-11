Kylie Jenner looks unhappy after seeing herself as an older woman

Kylie Jenner saw a TikTok filter she couldn’t resist but ended up less than impressed with the outcome. The youngest Kardashian/Jenner used an AI filter that shows what you would look like if you were older, and her reaction quickly went viral.





Kylie Jenner was not happy with her older self





Shocked by the result, the 25-year-old businesswoman had a displeased reaction to what her face might look like when she’s an older woman with visible wrinkles, under-eye bags, and looser skin.

“No. I don’t like it. I don’t like it at all. No... No,” she says as she looks at her face, trying to improve the expression with some poses and even fixing her hair.





The viral post got the attention of millions, with over 52 million views, 6.1 million likes and over 40k comments. There were plenty of opinions in the comments, with some saying Kylie struck a resemblance to her mom, Kris Jenner.

Despite Jenner’s disappointment, many hyped her up in the comments, saying she looked great! “You still look good, don’t be scared to age xx,” wrote one fan, encouraging her not to fear aging.



The unavoidable experience of aging

Fear of aging can be common, but aging is a natural part of the human experience. We should work to embrace the journey and focus on how we can lead a more fulfilling life.

The filter may leave some stressed, but it is a good reminder to take care of your skin and health. Physical activity, having a good diet, and getting enough sleep can contribute to feeling more confident and comfortable in your body.

Some dermatologists within the platform encourage people to add sunscreen to their skincare routine and moisturizing serums like hyaluronic acid or retinol to externally curb the signs of aging.