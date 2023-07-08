Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Heidi Klum, Khloé Kardashian, Hila Klein, and more

It’s finally Friday, which means we have a round-up of this week’s best celebrity TikToks. From the fabulous Heidi Klum, Lupita Nyong’o, and the one-of-a-kind Jack Black, prepare to be captivated by their creations.
1. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum slays with Alassandria Ambrosio and Sophie Hawley-Weld.
@heidiklum 😍🥰😘 @SOFI TUKKER @Alessandra Ambrosio ♬ original sound - heidi klum
2. Jack Black
Jack Black injurs himself channeling his inner cowboy.
3. Alex Rodriguez
A-Rod shows why he stuck to baseball and not basketball.
@arod13 At least I tried 🤷🏽♂️ #nbatiktok#mlb#basketballtiktok#timberwolves#mnlynx#basketballfail♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
4. Shakira
Shakira proves that “yes” is overrated.
@shakira Yes is overrated #tiktokfashion♬ Copa Vacía - Shakira & Manuel Turizo
5. Hila Klein
Teddy Fresh CEO and model Hila Klein shares a behind the scenes look of her collaboration with Laurel Charleston inspired by artist René Magritte.
New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Rauw Alejandro, Nicky Jam, Bad Gyal, and more
Pet of the week: This Llama wore an elegant tuxedo to a wedding in New York
Elektra returns: Jennifer Garner reportedly reprising her role after nearly two decades
6. Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong’o commemorates The Crown Act, an important piece of legislation that will “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”
@lupitanyongo I love my HAIR! I love my CROWN! 👸🏿 Today is #NationalCROWNDay which commemorates #TheCROWNAct, an important piece of legislation that will "Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair” and end hair discrimination. The CROWN Act has been passed in 22 states in the US, which means we still have 28 states to go! In honor of our CROWNs, I’m sharing this fun song called “I Love My Hair” from my animated series #SuperSema. It’s a reminder to celebrate the power of your glorious hair and CROWN, and everything that makes your hair unique and special every day! So, SOUND ON and LOVE YOUR CROWN! To get involved in passing The CROWN Act in your state, go to @The CROWN Act’s page. For more Super Sema songs, head over to @Super Sema Official. #BlackHairLove#BlackHair#ILoveMyHair#CROWNProud#PassTheCROWN♬ The Hair Song (My Crowning Glory) - Super Sema
7. Khloé Kardashian
Kris Jenner supports Khloé Kardashian during her photoshoot.
@khloékardashian
👀 @krisjenner♬ original sound - kardashianshulu
8. Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber shows how to make her famous pizza toast.
@haileybieber pizza toast on my yt now 🍕🍕🍕 thank you @HexClad ♬ original sound - Hailey Bieber
9. Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas reacts to an old clip from the Nick Jonas show, when he had a hold on teenagee girls everywhere.
@nickjonas#stitch with @JONATICS FOREVER AND EVER ♬ original sound - Nick Jonas
10. Selena gomez
Selena Gomez is everyone when they get to see their bestie.