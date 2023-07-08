Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Heidi Klum, Khloé Kardashian, Hila Klein, and more

It’s finally Friday, which means we have a round-up of this week’s best celebrity TikToks. From the fabulous Heidi Klum, Lupita Nyong’o, and the one-of-a-kind Jack Black, prepare to be captivated by their creations.

1. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum slays with Alassandria Ambrosio and Sophie Hawley-Weld.

2. Jack Black

Jack Black injurs himself channeling his inner cowboy.



3. Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod shows why he stuck to baseball and not basketball.

4. Shakira

Shakira proves that “yes” is overrated.

5. Hila Klein

Teddy Fresh CEO and model Hila Klein shares a behind the scenes look of her collaboration with Laurel Charleston inspired by artist René Magritte.

6. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o commemorates The Crown Act, an important piece of legislation that will “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”

7. Khloé Kardashian

Kris Jenner supports Khloé Kardashian during her photoshoot.

8. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber shows how to make her famous pizza toast.

9. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas reacts to an old clip from the Nick Jonas show, when he had a hold on teenagee girls everywhere.

10. Selena gomez

Selena Gomez is everyone when they get to see their bestie.