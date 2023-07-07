New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Rauw Alejandro, Nicky Jam, Bad Gyal, and more

It’s Friday which means we have our weekly compilation of the hottest tracks and freshest releases from talented artists. This week’s lineup promises infectious pop anthems and electrifying dancefloor hits. Get the weekend started with chart-topping artists and emerging talents with an array of music melodies and genres.

1. Celular - Nicky Jam x The Chainsmokers x Maluma

Nicky Jam enters her pop rock era with The Chainsmokers and Maluma. Titled “Celular” the track will get you hyped, and ready to dance blending Latin and urban rhythms, with sounds from regional Mexican music, adding an authentic and fresh twist to the track.

2. Bad Gyal, Myke Towers - Mi Lova

Bad Gyal teams up with Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers for the new reggaetón anthem “Mi Lova.” The reggaetón track has a romantic bachata riff. “Myke and I recorded ‘Mi Lova’ last year in Madrid, and I am very happy to be able to release it so everyone can dance to it this summer. It’s one of my favorite songs from ‘La Joia,’ my first album, which will finally be released at the end of this year. I hope you like the song and the video we shot in Las Vegas a few months ago,” Bad Gyal said in a statement.

3. É Arenas- La Barredora

Chicano Batman’s É Arenas, who is headlining the 2023 Mucho Gusto festival in Riverside, releases “La Barredora.” The catchy song will resonate with everyone who has to deal with street sweeping.

4. Justin Quiles, El Alfa - Fiesta Loca

Justin Quiles and El Alfa bring tropical party beats with “Fiesta Loca.” The upbeat track is perfect for your summer fun in the sun.

5. Nath x Goyo - La Culpa

Two talented Colombian women Nath, and Goyo, come together for a thoughtfully crafted collaboratin. “La Culpa“ is a joint composition between Goyo, who wrote the lyrics and melody with her guitar in hand, and Nath, who contributed her own inspiration to sing about a love that has come to an end.

6. Rauw Alejandro x Jowell & Randy - PONTE NASTY

Rauw Alejandro drops his higly anticipated album, Playa Saturna. The album includes a collaboration with Jowell & Randy for the naughty song, “PONTE NASTY.”

7. Gerardo Ortiz - Destapando Botellitas

Mexican regional singer Gerardo Ortiz releases “Destapando Botellitas.” The new single is the sixth single from his upcoming album, No Tengo Rival, which is set to be released next week on Friday, July 14. It comes with a music video filmed at a park in Los Angeles, CA by director Pablo Croce.

8. Camila Fernández - Todo Todo

Camila Fernández career has channeled her talent into regional Mexican music, establishing herself as the only female voice of the Fernández dynasty.



9. Seven Kayne, Bankrol Hayden, Einer Bankz - shawty

Argentinian artist Seven Kayne shows off his unique pop-rock sound collaboration with rapper Bankrol Hayden. The new single, “Shawty” was produced by multi-platinum beatmaker Einer Bankz, and tells the story of struggling relationship.



10. PARTYNEXTDOOR - R e s e n t m e n t

Canadian singer-songwriter PARTYNEXTDOOR drops “R e s e n t m e n t.” The R&B track bring a smooth listening experience.