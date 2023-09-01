New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Jhayco, Peso Pluma, Doja Cat, aryy, and more

It’s Friday, and the summer is almost over. Enjoy the final days of fun by checking out our weekly round-up of new music.

1. Jhayco, Peso Pluma - Ex-Special

Puerto Rican hitmaker Jhayco collaborates with Mexican phenomenom Peso Pluma on the new buzzy track “Ex-Special.” Jhayco self produced the song with lyrics about a memorable ex-lover. It comes with a must see music video that was co-directed by Jhayco.

2. Rawayana, Goyo - Besos Ricos

Venezuelan band Rawayana teams up with the beautiful and talented Colombian singer Goyo for the adorable, “Besos Ricos.”



3. alex ponce - en el pasado

The talented singer/songrwriter, producer, and multi instrumentalist Alex Ponce, who recently became the first Ecuadorian artist to enter the Global Viral Charts on Spotify, releases a new dreamy track, “el el pasado.” The song shows off his vocal range with beautiful lyrics.

4. ﻿DannyLux, maye - Mi Hogar

Mexican-American singer, songwriter and guitarist, DannyLux, has been paving his way and making his mark on Latin music with a unique sound. He collaborates with the Venezuelan-born Maye for “ Mi Hogar,” a dreamy and lovely musical experience.



5. aryy - feral

Brazilian singer/songwriter and multi instrumentalist Aryy, releases her long awaited song “feral.” The up and coming artist told HOLA! USA “Writing “feral” felt like that moment where it clicks in therapy and I finally felt free from people’s expectations. As a former people-pleaser, being able to embrace being a huge bitch to someone else and truly not caring if setting my boundaries makes me the villain in someone else’s story is a big accomplishment for me.”



6. Luister La Voz, Ryan Castro, Silvestre Dangond - Espaci

Champeta sensation Luister La Voz , Silvestre Dangond and Colombia’s reggaetón success Ryan Castro release the revamped “ESPACIO.” The song blends urban, vallenato, and champeta rhythms for a catchy and fun sound.

7. Doja Cat - Demons

Dojat Cat, who has been at war with her fans and starting conspiracies, adds fuel to the fire with her snarky “Demons.”

8. Nicky Jam x Beéle - Calor

Nicky Jam and Colombian artist Beele join forces for their latest single, “Calor.” This summer-inspired track combines urban and tropical sounds and comes with a music video,set in Isla Canela-Ayamonte, Spain.



9. Camilo, Diljit Dosanjh - Palpita

Colombian superstar Camilo, expands his musical horizons collaborating with Indian singer-songwriter, actor, film producer and television personality, Diljit Dosanjh.

10. Doris Anahí - Desahogándome

Singer-songwriter Doris Anahi is back with new music, experimenting with different sounds that showcases her versatile. The track, “Desahogándome,” blends indie and soul sounds with a message of empowerment.