Alex Ponce: Ecuador’s #1 artist releases his new electric single “TRAICIÓN”

Alex Ponce is on his way to becoming one of the most inspiring artists of the new generation in Latin music. As the first Ecuadorian artist to enter the Global Viral Charts on Spotify, he has established himself as the #1 artist in Ecuador.



©Hola



Photo: OnlyGuillermo

The 25-year-old rising star from Cuenca, began his career in 2020, and the musical prodige has already found success with his debut album, ser human, which was released on March 24. Keeping the momentum going, today sees the release of his new single “Traición.”

With “Traición,” Ponce, who is not only a singer and songwriter but a master at seven instruments, combines electronic and alternative pop elements, showcasing his vocal arrangements and lyricism. The song explores the aftermath of a broken heart, emphasizing that betrayal leaves an ugly scar. “Betrayal does not prescribe/marked in the heart / like an unforgivable act,” Ponce sings in Spanish.

“I had the honor of creating a song that is sad but helps us overcome the betrayal that someone made us live through at some point.” - Alex Ponce -

©Hola



Photo: OnlyGuillermo

The single comes with a stunning music video as Ponce experiences what looks like a normal relationship - but behind the scenes, it’s full of backstabbing and infidelity. The mesage? Love can be blind, but when betrayed badly enough, forgiveness is not an option.

The singer’s goal was to create a song that not only captures the sadness of the experience but also provides comfort and helps listeners move forward and embrace the next chapter of their life. “I had the honor of creating a song that is sad but helps us overcome the betrayal that someone made us live through at some point,” Ponce said in a statement.

Chasing the success of his biggest release, “Plan” which has 14 million views on Youtube since its release four months ago, Ponce says it’s his best song.

“I felt the pressure to follow up on my best song, ‘Plan,’ so I went to Chicago with my producers, and ‘Traición’ came out, and for me, it’s the best song now.” - Alex Ponce -