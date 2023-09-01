Ivy Queen will be honored with the Icon Award at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards. This prestigious accolade is a tribute to the Puerto Rican superstar, hailed as a trailblazer in the world of reggaeton, for her remarkable career that has maintained its unwavering relevance over the years.

In response to the exciting news, Ivy Queen expressed her joy and honor by saying, “I am very excited and honored to receive this award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication I have put into my music over the years. I am grateful to my fans for their unwavering support throughout my career, and I look forward to continuing to inspire and empower women through my music for many more years.”

©Agencies



Ivy Queen to receive Icon Award at 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Ivy Queen has had an extraordinary career spanning nearly three decades in the music industry. She is known for her remarkable talent and her ability to evolve with the times. She first made her mark on the Billboard charts with the hit “Quiero Bailar,” which climbed to No. 16 on the Tropical Airplay chart in July 2005. A few months later, Ivy took the top spot on the same chart with “Cuéntale.” Her impact on the Latin Rhythm Airplay chart is also noteworthy, with 20 entries, securing her position as the third-highest-ranking Latin artist.

Ivy Queen’s influence extends well beyond her chart success. Her music has garnered an impressive 400 million official on-demand streams in the United States, according to Luminate. Additionally, her albums have resonated with fans, resulting in 560,000 albums sold in the United States and 584,000 song downloads.

The upcoming Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony promises to be memorable as Ivy Queen is set to receive this well-deserved recognition. Furthermore, she will take the stage to perform, adding her unmistakable energy and talent to the event.

The awards show will be broadcast live on Telemundo on Thursday, October 5th, from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Fans worldwide can watch the ceremony through various platforms, including the Universo cable channel, Peacock, the Telemundo app, and Telemundo Internacional. This makes it accessible to audiences throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

This event coincides with the annual Billboard Latin Music Week, a staple in the Latin music industry for over two decades. From October 2nd to 6th, the Faena Forum in Miami will host a series of panels, discussions, and workshops, providing a platform for industry insiders to connect, share insights, and discuss the future of Latin music.

Additionally, exclusive performances and fan experiences are planned throughout the week, making it a must-attend event for music enthusiasts.