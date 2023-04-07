Thalia, Natti Natasha, Goyo and more to be celebrated: Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música

Get ready to celebrate Latin women in music! Billboard and Telemundo have announced all the details for the upcoming 2-hour music special Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música, which is set to take place at Watsco Center in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The show will air on Sunday, May 7, on Telemundo and Universo, and will be available on streaming in Peacock and Telemundo app.

Hosted by none other than the Queen of Reggaeton Ivy Queen and the fan-favorite TV personality Jaqueline Bracamontes, the highly anticipated event is a big celebration to honor Latin culture with incredible performances and tributes to icons of the music industry.

Being recognized as the Living Legend, Ana Gabriel will be honored for her successful career in the entertainment industry, following two-dozen albums and almost 5 decades of hit songs, including 20 Top 10 Hits and 6 No. 1 Hits on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.

Natti Natasha, who is known for her influence and popularity in the industry, will be honored for her success, which includes the most Top 10s on Billboard’s Latin Rhythm Airplay and ten No. 1s on Billboard charts.

Among the honorees, the Queen of Latin Pop, Thalia, will be receiving a special tribute after being described as the best-selling Latin music artists of all time. Colombian singer Goyo will be celebrated for her incomparable Afro-Caribbean rhythms, following the debut of her first album ‘En Letra de Otro.’

Other two young rising stars being highlighted for their work and dedication are pop superstar Emilia, and talented musician Evaluna. Emilia has placed 5 songs on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100, while Evaluna’s songs ‘Indigo’ and ‘Machu Picchu’ both made the Billboard Global 200 chart in 2021.

The music gala has been organized with the purpose of recognizing the talent and defying role of the Latin woman worldwide. “Music is more than a beat for the Latino community, it is a reflection of our identity. With this event, we aim to continue offering our audience the opportunity to celebrate our culture and come together through the music that unites us all,” said Ronald Day, President of Entertainment and Content Strategy for Telemundo.