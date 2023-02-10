SZA, Becky G, and Ivy Queen will be honored at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards

SZA will be honored at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 1, alongside other music powerhouses. The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter will receive the 2023 Woman of the Year Award at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, CA.

Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Quinta Brunson, will host the annual event set to “recognize music’s rising stars and A-List artists, creators, producers, and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.”

©GettyImages



Sza performs on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022 in Accra, Ghana.

“Since she burst onto the scene in 2017, SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s Editorial Director. “The release of her latest album, ‘SOS’ has solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary R&B, and catapulted her into superstardom. We can’t wait to honor her as Woman of the Year.”

In addition to SZA, Billboard’s Woman of the Year Award will honor other women shaping the music landscape, including Becky G, who will receive the Impact Award; and Ivy Queen, who will receive the Icon Award.

©GettyImages



Becky G and Ivy Queen will be honored at the Women in Music Awards

Doechii will receive the Rising Star Award; Kim Petras will receive the Chartbreaker Award; Latto will receive the Powerhouse Award; Lainey Wilson will receive the Rulebreaker Award; Lana Del Rey will receive the Visionary Award; and TWICE will receive the Breakthrough Award.

Previous artists named Woman of the Year include Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift.