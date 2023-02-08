Becky G reveals why she chose Dominican sensation Omega for her upcoming song ‘Arranca’

Becky G traveled to the Dominican Republic to film the music video of her latest song, “Arranca,” featuring Dominican mambo sensation Omega. But after heading back home, the Mexican descent singer and actress stopped by Alofoke Radio Show to share everything about her new track and spill the beans about her relationship with Natti Natasha, Karol G, and her soon-to-be husband, FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget.

The 25-year-old Inglewood native said to be excited to collaborate with Omega and to witness people’s reactions after seeing him in a public space.

The singer stopped by Alofoke Radio Show

“I love to collaborate with different artists, but after my featuring song with El Alfa, we had so much fun, and he told me I should be making more music with Dominicans,” Becky revealed, adding that one of her Dominican friends advised her to record a song with Omega.

Becky told the show’s co-hosts, Santiago Matías, Sabrina Gómez, Dotol Nastra, Chico Sandy, Ali David Demey, Doble J, and Dj Nabil that they were in Boca Chica, a town near Santo Domingo city, known for its white sand beach and sheltered waters.

“We had so much fun. We didn’t have a lot of security. The production team had the idea of filming in Boca Chica. I respectfully wanted to take advantage of this country’s talent; therefore, we chose a Dominican team for this video,” she said in Spanish, highlighting that the entire staff was made up of women.

The singer said she loves working with females; therefore, sharing her single “Sin Pijama” with Natti Natasha was a no-brainer. “I tried to push that song for two years to my record label,” Becky said. “I was a fan of Natti, but I hadn’t met her at the time. So I decided to send her a DM through Instagram saying, ‘Hey, you have flow, we both are shorties with flow, you have to be on my song,’” she joked.

Becky G and Natti Natasha perform on stage at Univision's Premios Juventud 2018 at Watsco Center on July 22, 2018 in Coral Gables, Florida.

According to Becky, a former team member questioned the collaboration. Still, she knew her hit would become “a moment” in Latin music.

After its release in 2018, “Sin Pijama” became an instant hit, winning the Lo Nuestro Award for Urban Song of the Year and Lo Nuestro Award for Urban Collaboration of the Year. The entertainment industry later learned that in addition to Natti Natasha, Becky had invited Karol G, who turned down the collaboration alleging the song’s lyrics were “too explicit,” and at the moment, she felt it didn’t represent her.

“I wanted ‘Sin Pijama’ to be the reggaeton version of ‘Lady Marmalade,’” Becky said on Alofoke Radio Show. “My invitation was sincere; I wasn’t thinking about the numbers, views, or likes. It was more about girl power. I understand that you do things when you feel comfortable in this industry, so I respected her decision.”

Although Becky G and Karol G didn’t collaborate in “Sin Pijama,” Becky tried one more time with “MAMIII.” Despite many thinking the song is about the Colombian’s former relationship with Anuel, Becky said the song belonged to her, and Karol jumped in the track. “‘MAMIII’ was written for my album ‘Esquemas.’ It was a song just for me, and then I decided to invite Karol G,” the artist revealed.

Becky also denied claims that she is the reason why the official music video for “MAMIII” was never released. “I can honestly say that situation broke my heart,” she admitted. “Our fans deserve the world, but I can’t release something if everyone doesn’t approve. We agreed to make another video with a different concept.”

Karol G and Becky G perform on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California.

The star also admitted to being a feminist and looking forward to living in an equalitarian world. When asked about her opinion of Shakira’s latest diss track, “Session Vol. 53,” she said that although she is in a committed relationship with a soccer player, she is “Team Shakira.”

“It doesn’t matter how successful you are in your career; at the end of the day, I value how people treat others, “ she said, referring to Gerard Piqué.

According to Becky G, she can only speak about her experience with Sebastian Lletget, revealing that both are on the same page and have sacrificed things to be with each other.

Becky also said that intimately, Lletget satisfies her needs; therefore, she wrote the song “Mayores” to explain why she chose him to be the man she wanted to live with for the rest of her life. “Obviously, ‘Mayores’ is inspired in Sebas,” she said.

The singer concluded by thanking everyone for the support and assuring them she felt like home.

Enjoy the full Spanish-language interview below