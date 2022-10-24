Karol G invites Becky G as a surprise guest to sing their hit ‘Mamiii’

Karol G surprised her fans during her Los Angeles. The Colombian singer brought Becky G as a surprise guest to sing their hit anthem, “Mamiii.” The pair lit the stage of the Crypto Arena to perform live for the second time after Coachella.

“When one is winning, we are all winning. Proud of you, sister. Thank you for the invitation,” Becky G wrote on social media. Karol G has been touring in the United States for weeks with her $trip Love Tour.

On September 6th, Karol G kicked off her U.S. tour in Illinois, marking her first U.S. solo headlining tour where she’ll perform in some of the country’s biggest arenas.

Karol G y Becky G y todos esos que hablaron hasta ayer , quedaron así 🤡 #KarolG#BeckyG#LASGpic.twitter.com/NcGTTVIBG6 — Shakira🫀Anahi🌟 KarolG🦋 (@ShakAnahiKarolG) October 23, 2022

The $trip Love Tour will run through late October, featuring stops in New York, Miami, D.C., and more. From the first shows that Karol G has performed, fans are thrilled with the show, which includes a variety of cool moments that range from amazing choreography to crowdsurfing aboard a Ferrari.

In September, the “Bichota” singer, who is also promoting her album, KG0516, touched down at the FTX Arena in Miami, FL, to share with fans a memorable night filled with music and good entertainment.

However, the fun was slightly interrupted when Karol took a tumble while the crowd gasped. Although the Colombian superstar didn’t get injured, she stepped on an unsecured part of the stage and promptly recovered.

“I don’t know what is going on with Miami,” she said after the scary moment. “But I’m going to tell you something. Every time Karol G comes to Miami, she will fall but, we will enjoy regardless.”