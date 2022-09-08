Karol G kicks off her first biggest U.S. tour yet

This September 6th, Karol G kicked off her U.S. tour in Illinois. This is a big moment for the Colombian singer, marking her first U.S. solo headlining tour where she’ll perform in some of the country’s biggest arenas.

KAROL G CANTANDO EL MAKINON MIENTRAS VUELA EN SU FERRARI

pic.twitter.com/ObPwU7r3yU — jai (@isjairita) September 7, 2022

The $trip Love Tour will run through late October, featuring stops in New York, Miami, D.C., and more. From the first shows that Karol G has performed, fans are thrilled with the show, which includes a variety of cool moments that range from amazing choreography to crowdsurfing aboard a Ferrari.

Fan videos show Karol G in her Ferrari, as she performs “El Makinon,” one of her biggest hits. Other clips show her performing hit songs like “Provenza” and “MAMIII,” which features Becky G in the original recording. Other videos show her discussing the release of her new video, which she says is right around the corner.

The $trip Love Tour is by far Karol G’s biggest tour, one that represents her growth and popularity in the U.S. Her first tour took place in 2017, with performances in theaters and arenas, mostly based in locations that hosted smaller crowds.

At the end of August, Karol G released her second single of the year, called “Gatúbela” and featuring Maldy. The song quickly climbed up the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, landing at #4. The track is also #37 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, showing how popular reggaeton music has become in the United States.