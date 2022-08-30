The reason why Karol G rejected a role next to Jason Momoa

Karol G would have added “Hollywood actress” to her resume, but unfortunately, she turned down a DC Comics proposal to be part of Aquaman. The Colombian singer recently revealed during an interview with Molusco TV why she isn’t co-starring next to Jason Momoa in the upcoming film.

According to Karol G, she decided to prioritize her musical career because her potential role in the film would have required her full attention for eight months. “They offered me a role in the Aquaman movie, a super cool role, but the commitment was so great that it scared me,” she told the Puerto Rican host. “I had to stop making music for eight months, and first things first, the music. It is the most important thing in my life. That’s why I had to turn down the role.”

©Karol G





The singer also said at the time she was doing the “Bichota Tour,” and it was right before Coachella 2022. “I am eternally grateful because I have always wanted to be the bad guy in a movie, but one has to have priorities,” she noted.

The global sensation also says she doesn’t regret making the decision. The role wouldn’t have been her first rodeo acting. She portrays a drug mule in the crime drama “Griselda” alongside Sofía Vergara.

“I was fascinated by acting; the difficult thing is that for such a large production, it is a whole day in a single scene, not in an episode. We repeated a scene seventy million times”, she revealed. “I loved the role I played.”

During a March interview, the singer said her role will constantly evolve during the series. “It’s a great role because there’s real character development,” the star told Billboard. “[Carla] is a character that evolves. She sees what she does as a job but also as a way to maintain her family, and she’s tough! She reaches another level.”

Griselda is Karol G’s acting debut; therefore, she has spent months preparing and receiving acting and body movement classes. “[The lessons] totally opened my eyes to a different perspective,” she told the publication. “They’ve helped my career as an artist and my development onstage.”

She continued, “With my teacher, we get into different situations, and he helps me get in character. When you’re not an actor, your goal is to do things well, so they’re credible. But in acting, you really get inside a character, and you forget about what people want.”

The limited series will have six episodes of 50-minute and will be streamed on Netflix. Griselda will chronicle how the devoted mother’s “lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery” created one of the most profitable cartels in history.