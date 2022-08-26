NEW MUSIC

New Music Friday: The biggest releases from Elton John & Britney Spears, Karol G, and more

Get your weekend started

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s Friday! It’s an exciting week because the wait is over, the anticipated new collaboration from Elton John and Britney Spears is here, along with 9 other of the hottest songs dropped this week.



1. Elton John & Britney Spears - Hold me Closer



2. KAROL G, Maldy - GATÚBELA



3. Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down


4. David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - Blue (AHH Remix)


5. Anitta - Practice (feat. A$AP Ferg) -

MORE:

What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - August 25th

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Will Smith, Gwen Stefani, Madonna, and more

National Dog Day: Celebrities and their four-legged friends


6. CNCO, Beéle - Miami


7. Noah Cyrus & Benjamin Gibbard - Every Beginning Ends


8. Rosemarie - Fake Love


9. Ramon Vega - ITA :)


10. blackbear - dead inside

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more