New Music Friday: The biggest releases from Elton John & Britney Spears, Karol G, and more

It’s Friday! It’s an exciting week because the wait is over, the anticipated new collaboration from Elton John and Britney Spears is here, along with 9 other of the hottest songs dropped this week.
1. Elton John & Britney Spears - Hold me Closer
2. KAROL G, Maldy - GATÚBELA
3. Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
4. David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - Blue (AHH Remix)
5. Anitta - Practice (feat. A$AP Ferg) -
7. Noah Cyrus & Benjamin Gibbard - Every Beginning Ends
8. Rosemarie - Fake Love
9. Ramon Vega - ITA :)
10. blackbear - dead inside
