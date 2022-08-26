Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Will Smith, Elton John, Madonna, and more

It’s TikTok Thursday! It’s been a busy week with celebrity news, from Vanessa Bryant being awarded $16 million to Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique locking lips with his new girlfriend- but it’s been just as exciting on TikTok. With the weekend around the corner, we have a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Madonna
Madonna, who just celebrated her birthday, may officially be the winner of the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend.
@madonna
You had to be there…….#teenagedirtbag 😜♬ Teenage Dirtbag - Sped Up (and she doesn't give a damn about me) (Sped Up) - Wheatus
2. Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani goes toe to toe with Madonna for the best “Teenage Dirtbag” pictures.
@gwenstefani♬ Teenage Dirtbag - Sped Up (and she doesn't give a damn about me) (Sped Up) - Wheatus
3. Elton John
Elton John shares a snippet from his anticipated song with Britney Spears.
@eltonjohn
Can’t wait for you to hear ‘Hold Me Closer’ with @Britney Spears #newmusic#electronicmusic#foryourpride♬ Hold Me Closer - Elton John & Britney Spears
4. Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton brings the mullet back.
@blakeshelton
Yep, all is finally right again.. #NoBody#mullet♬ No Body - Blake Shelton
5. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez sings to her little sister Gracie.
Elvis Crespo says he’s ‘humbled’ by Bad Bunny homage
Hair experts recommend using cucumber water instead of Cardi B’s ‘onion juice’
‘My Dream Quinceañera’ is set to premiere a brand-new reimaged series on Paramount+ this fall
6. Rosalia
Rosalia finds who might be her biggest and youngest fan.
@rosalia
#dúo con @👱.Familia Divertida.🐾 #rosalia♬ sonido original - 👱.Familia Divertida.🐾
7. Lizzo
Lizzo and The Sandlot star Patrick Renna attempt a dance together.
@lizzo
@Patrick Renna #draft♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
8. Leo Gonzalez
TikTok star Leo Gonzalez does the best impression of a self-checkout worker.
9. Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg shows off his boxing skills.
@snoopdogg
Working out with tha Dogg 💪🏿💨 🥊♬ original sound - Snoop Dogg
10. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian does whatever this is.