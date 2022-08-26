Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Will Smith, Elton John, Madonna, and more

It’s TikTok Thursday! It’s been a busy week with celebrity news, from Vanessa Bryant being awarded $16 million to Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique locking lips with his new girlfriend- but it’s been just as exciting on TikTok. With the weekend around the corner, we have a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Madonna

Madonna, who just celebrated her birthday, may officially be the winner of the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend.

2. Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani goes toe to toe with Madonna for the best “Teenage Dirtbag” pictures.

3. Elton John

Elton John shares a snippet from his anticipated song with Britney Spears.