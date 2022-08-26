Snoop Dogg
TikTok Thursday

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Will Smith, Elton John, Madonna, and more

Great week for TikTok

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s TikTok Thursday! It’s been a busy week with celebrity news, from Vanessa Bryant being awarded $16 million to Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique locking lips with his new girlfriend- but it’s been just as exciting on TikTok. With the weekend around the corner, we have a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.



1. Madonna

Madonna, who just celebrated her birthday, may officially be the winner of the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend.


2. Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani goes toe to toe with Madonna for the best “Teenage Dirtbag” pictures.


3. Elton John

Elton John shares a snippet from his anticipated song with Britney Spears.

4. Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton brings the mullet back.


5. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez sings to her little sister Gracie.

6. Rosalia

Rosalia finds who might be her biggest and youngest fan.


7. Lizzo

Lizzo and The Sandlot star Patrick Renna attempt a dance together.


8. Leo Gonzalez

TikTok star Leo Gonzalez does the best impression of a self-checkout worker.


9. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg shows off his boxing skills.

10. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian does whatever this is.



