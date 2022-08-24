Elvis Crespo says he’s ‘humbled’ by Bad Bunny homage

Bad Bunny’s new music video, “Neverita” went instantly viral. While most Bad Bunny songs follow this pattern, the music video for “Neverita” was special, with fans instantly identifying Elvis Crespo as the main inspiration for the release.

Crespo shared a video of his reaction on Facebook, where he told his followers that he was humbled and excited over the tribute and that he wished Bad Bunny the best in his career/

Crespo wore sunglasses and a black outfit on his Facebook video, where he shared his opinion and excitement. “Yesterday, I learned that Benito released a song from his record “Un Verano Sin Ti” that’s called “Neverita” and the song used visuals inspired by the “Suavemente” video,” said Crespo. “I liked it so much. I loved watching Bar Bunny dance the mambo and become that character,” he said, laughing and dancing in his chair. “For an artist of this time, with that power, to use something inspired on my art makes me feel happy and grateful. I humbly give thanks to him and his team for having considered that part of my history,” said Crespo.

He then shared that he was very depressed when he first saw his original video. “Suddenly, that video becomes super famous and is the best thing that could’ve happened to that song. A video with those characteristics, it’s a very particular video,” he said, laughing. “I’m grateful to God for giving me a moment like this. Thank you Benito, I wish him the best in his career, God bless him, I hope he’s judicious and that he enjoys this moment and doesn’t stop being the person that he is. I think he’s on the right path. My instinct tells me that he is a humble guy.”

Crespo also shared a TikTok of himself dancing along to a mashup of their two songs, clearly enjoying the moment and the tribute. Followers and fans were quick to share their approval and to ask for collaborations, obviously. “If y’all did a song together I would dieeeeeee,” wrote someone. “Bad Bunny showing respect to another Latino Icon!!! Love it!!” wrote someone else.

A collab would be nice, but for now, Crespo dancing along to Bad Bunny’s new song will have to satisfy fans.